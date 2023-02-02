Joystick (JOY) 1-Day Volume Tops $27,563.45

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $24.47 million and $27,563.45 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019201 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00221160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002752 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.11732234 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,146.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

