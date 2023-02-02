JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target to GBX 700

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 750 ($9.26) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($9.02) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 830 ($10.25) to GBX 790 ($9.76) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 1,100 ($13.59) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Fresnillo to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $834.29.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $10.18 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

