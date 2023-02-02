JUNO 24 Hour Volume Tops $865,907.48 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, JUNO has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $107.61 million and $865,907.48 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00006723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00410223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,826.91 or 0.28784488 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00557272 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 67,506,835 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.