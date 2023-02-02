Kava (KAVA) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004355 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $408.40 million and $39.13 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00090288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00061532 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00024649 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,996,784 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

