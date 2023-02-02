Kava Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004294 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $408.02 million and $33.45 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00094440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00062330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00025088 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,514,368 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars.

