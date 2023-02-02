KBC Group NV Acquires 27,957 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

