KBC Group NV Has $14.72 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.13% of International Paper worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in International Paper by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,843,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,154,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in International Paper by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

International Paper Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:IP opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

