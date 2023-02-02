Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives $629.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $629.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kering from €690.00 ($750.00) to €620.00 ($673.91) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kering from €700.00 ($760.87) to €520.00 ($565.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kering from €685.00 ($744.57) to €650.00 ($706.52) in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Kering Price Performance

PPRUY stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. Kering has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $77.83.

Kering Cuts Dividend

About Kering

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.3487 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of luxury apparel and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Total Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

