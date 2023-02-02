Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $4.80. Key Tronic shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 20,539 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $69.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.