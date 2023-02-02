KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Oshkosh Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,646,000 after buying an additional 440,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,971,000 after buying an additional 85,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after buying an additional 113,433 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.