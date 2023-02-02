KickToken 24 Hour Volume Reaches $181,397.75 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $839,294.17 and $181,397.75 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029516 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00219549 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002788 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,239,870 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,243,627.31941938. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00675475 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $180,162.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

