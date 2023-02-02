Kidder Stephen W Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $12.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $340.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,276. The company has a market capitalization of $348.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $372.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

