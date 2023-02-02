Kidder Stephen W Sells 290 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kidder Stephen W cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $199,652,000 after buying an additional 1,379,853 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.98%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

