Kidder Stephen W Sells 559 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 3.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $119.09. 408,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

