Kidder Stephen W Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kidder Stephen W cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $144.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,455. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

