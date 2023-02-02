Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $5.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.41.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KGC opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 587,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 77,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,494,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 76,366 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 761.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,685,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

