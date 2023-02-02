KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,203,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $72.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

