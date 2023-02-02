KLA Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

KLA has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. KLA has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KLA to earn $19.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.49 on Thursday, hitting $414.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

