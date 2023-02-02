KLA Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLACGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

KLA has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. KLA has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KLA to earn $19.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.49 on Thursday, hitting $414.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KLA will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Dividend History for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.