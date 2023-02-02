Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $37.66 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00198023 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00072062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00045880 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

