KuCoin Token Market Capitalization Tops $862.21 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $8.76 or 0.00036808 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $862.21 million and $1.75 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.00410097 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.97 or 0.28785770 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00527489 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

