Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.28 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ~$0.23-0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,849. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,307.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,749 shares of company stock worth $3,346,757 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 34.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

