Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

