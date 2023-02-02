LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Shares Down 0.4%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €45.37 ($49.32) and last traded at €45.62 ($49.59). Approximately 216,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.80 ($49.78).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €40.49 and a 200 day moving average of €36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

