Latch (LTCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd.

Latch Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTCH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 1,086,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,090. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Latch has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Latch by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Latch during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

