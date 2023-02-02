Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.25

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 107000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Latin Metals Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$16.79 million and a P/E ratio of -27.22.

About Latin Metals

(Get Rating)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.