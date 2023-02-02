Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after buying an additional 559,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after buying an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

