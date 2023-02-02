Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.2 %

ODFL stock traded up $8.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $375.89. 352,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,605. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $376.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.83 and its 200 day moving average is $287.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.94.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

