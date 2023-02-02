LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 200,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.24 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $117.78. The company has a market capitalization of $470.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.