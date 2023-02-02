Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $256.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.92.

Several research analysts have commented on LII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:LII opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $284.14.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lennox International by 211.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $189,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.