Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Insider Sells $90,506.68 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

