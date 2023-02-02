Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys 6,562 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,483 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1,449.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,631 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 64,201 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 14,776,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after acquiring an additional 565,205 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 457,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a current ratio of 33.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $98,179.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $42,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $252,777.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,402.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $98,179.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,397 shares of company stock worth $1,374,456. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

