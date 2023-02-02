Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $20.74 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,131 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 2.8% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $20,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,844. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unilever Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

