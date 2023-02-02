Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,967 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.46. The company had a trading volume of 416,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

