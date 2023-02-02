Lido DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $202.40 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $202.40 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00009966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00408180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,833.29 or 0.28651253 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00525369 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,815,363 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

