Liquity USD Market Cap Hits $226.84 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $226.84 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 226,277,306 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

