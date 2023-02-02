Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.72) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.79) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 64.33 ($0.79).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LON LLOY traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 53.06 ($0.66). The stock had a trading volume of 122,802,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,118,516. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 54.50 ($0.67). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.30. The stock has a market cap of £35.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 890.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Cathy Turner purchased 424,113 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £199,333.11 ($246,181.44). In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £66,089.70 ($81,622.45). Also, insider Cathy Turner acquired 424,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £199,333.11 ($246,181.44).

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.