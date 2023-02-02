LSV Asset Management Has $20.77 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,725,165 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $20,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,629 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

AAL stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,669.00 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

