Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Shares of LOW traded up $8.50 on Thursday, hitting $222.06. 2,185,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,813. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $239.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.79. The company has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

