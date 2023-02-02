Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $263.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,713. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.64. The company has a market capitalization of $192.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

