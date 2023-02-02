Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,800 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 6.3 %

PYPL traded up $5.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.17. 8,073,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,575,454. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $131.45. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

