Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.83. 1,340,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,562. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

