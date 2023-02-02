Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,939,420 AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,939,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,947,000. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF makes up about 43.9% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned about 94.15% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000.

Get AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.66. 8,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,374. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.