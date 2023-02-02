Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 55,292 Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside  convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Price Performance

QQD traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

