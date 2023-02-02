Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,503 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.12. 2,723,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,726. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.