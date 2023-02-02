Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $81,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after buying an additional 293,896 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,623,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,344,000 after buying an additional 238,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,313,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.13. The stock had a trading volume of 419,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.50. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total transaction of $1,028,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,801.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,224 shares of company stock worth $10,655,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

