Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $6.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.19. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 410.85%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

