Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 0.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $9.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.51. 1,016,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.40.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.11.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

