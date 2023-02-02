Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Manitowoc stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.41. 29,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,984. The company has a market cap of $507.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.25%. Manitowoc’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

