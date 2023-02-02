Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.49

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.49 and traded as low as $17.86. Mannatech shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 3,431 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTEX. TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Insider Transactions at Mannatech

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at $253,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Recommended Stories

