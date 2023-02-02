Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Shares Down 2.4%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 136,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 164,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.21 million and a PE ratio of -9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts predict that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.0412121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

